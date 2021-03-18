Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.56. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 36,111 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

