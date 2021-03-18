Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 1,102,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 399,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Specifically, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,201. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

