Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27. 2,013,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,415,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

