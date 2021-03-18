EnterCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,959.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $133,541.87 and approximately $37,959.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

