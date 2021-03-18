Envista Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

