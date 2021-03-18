Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVA opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

