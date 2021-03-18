EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.