Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,051 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $181,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 141,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

