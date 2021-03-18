Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $160.62 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,131 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $160,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The firm has a market cap of $422.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.