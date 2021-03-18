Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $245,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.11. 91,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

