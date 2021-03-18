Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 188,371 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188,371 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,305,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,910,413,000 after purchasing an additional 678,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 121,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.