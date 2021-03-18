Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 670 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $11,741,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

