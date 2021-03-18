Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,494 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $79.70 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

