Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,039 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

