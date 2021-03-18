Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 167.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 510.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

