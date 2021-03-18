Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

FSM opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

