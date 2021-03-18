Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

