Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

