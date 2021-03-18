Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

