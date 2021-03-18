Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $290.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

