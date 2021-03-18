Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lifted by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 5.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $77,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $13.84 on Thursday, reaching $642.61. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $687.38 and a 200-day moving average of $727.10. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

