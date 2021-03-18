Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $649.67. 14,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $687.38 and a 200 day moving average of $727.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

