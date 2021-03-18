Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.38

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $17.26. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 19,341 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

