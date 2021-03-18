Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.50.

NYSE ESS opened at $286.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

