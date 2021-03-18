EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.