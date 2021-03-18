Eve T. Saltman Sells 10,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GoPro stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GoPro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GoPro by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

