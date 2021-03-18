Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Everbridge worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

