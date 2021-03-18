Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King Sells 1,000 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 76.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evergy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evergy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

