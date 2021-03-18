Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

