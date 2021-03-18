Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 7%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $13.42. 1,140,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,645,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

The firm has a market cap of $449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

