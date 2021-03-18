Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVVTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,354. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

