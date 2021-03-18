Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Neutral

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TELNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 51,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

