Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $103.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

