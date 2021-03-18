Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Down 10.2%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.58. 12,986,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,658,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $312.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

