F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of F.N.B. worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

