F3Logic LLC Buys 40,940 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 3,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.