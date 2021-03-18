F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,441 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 13.74% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $48,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of PTBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 148,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

