F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 68,210 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,669. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

