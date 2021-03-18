F3Logic LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.76. 27,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,226. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $142.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.