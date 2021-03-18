Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Holdings Lifted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.