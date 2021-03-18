Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 901,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 million, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

