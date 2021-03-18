Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.00

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.90. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 281,723 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

