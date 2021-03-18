FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:FFG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.