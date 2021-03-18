FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,036.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036 ($13.54), but opened at GBX 987 ($12.90). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 5,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,040.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

