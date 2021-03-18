Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 79,080 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.98% of Generac worth $139,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

GNRC opened at $316.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

