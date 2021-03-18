Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $131,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

