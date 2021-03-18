Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Baidu worth $100,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.