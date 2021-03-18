Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $96,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

