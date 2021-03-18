Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of BCE worth $120,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.44 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

