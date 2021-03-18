Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 120,805 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,353,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $113,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Trex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

